GREAT FALLS, Mont. - A Great Falls man was arrested early Monday morning for sending text messages threatening a federal officer, according to court documents.
Court documents allege Paul Valenzuela sent text messages attempting to intimidate or threaten a federal officer.
In the text messages, court documents say Valenzuela mentioned he has access to firearms and writes, "Shoot at me and I shoot back."
He is charged with threats to a federal official and felon in possession of a firearm.
