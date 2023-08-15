Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON THURSDAY TO MIDNIGHT MDT THURSDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...Afternoon temperatures on Thursday will reach the upper 90s and low 100s, with overnight lows only falling to the upper 60s Thursday night. * WHERE...Portions of central and north central Montana. * WHEN...From Noon Thursday to Midnight MDT Thursday Night. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. &&