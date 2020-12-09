GREAT FALLS- A Great Falls man was arrested after two victims reported he sexually assaulted them when they were younger.
Great Falls Police Officers received a report from a man that his daughter and son revealed that a man, Dustin Stone, had sexually assaulted them when they were younger.
Court documents say the man’s son reported he was sexually assaulted when he was five-years-old, and his daughter reported three occasions where she was sexually assaulted by Stone when she was two to four-years-old.
At the time of the assaults, court documents say Stone was between the ages of 16 and 20-years-old.
Stone was contacted at his house by a Great Falls Police officer and was detained and taken to the Great Falls Police Department.
According to court documents, Stone did not wish to talk to the officer without an attorney present.
Dustin Robert Stone has been charged with four counts of sexual intercourse without consent.