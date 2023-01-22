GREAT FALLS, Mont. - A man in Great Falls was arrested for aimlessly firing a gun Saturday night.
Around 10:35 pm, Great Falls police officers responded to the area of 29th St. and 4th Ave. S for a report of multiple gunshots.
The Great Falls Police Department reports it appeared the suspect was firing randomly in the area, and at least one house was struck by bullets.
No injuries have been reported at this time.
A 32-year-old man, identified as Lee Gale Ironmaker, was arrested in the area and taken into custody without incident.
Ironmaker was found to be armed with three handguns when he was arrested.
He has been charged with two counts of felony criminal endangerment.
The incident is currently under investigation.
