Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING... * WHAT...HEAVY SNOW POSSIBLE. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 3 TO 6 INCHES POSSIBLE, WITH 6 TO 10 INCHES POSSIBLE IN THE MOUNTAINS. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF CENTRAL, NORTH CENTRAL AND WEST CENTRAL MONTANA. * WHEN...FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING. * IMPACTS...TRAVEL COULD BE VERY DIFFICULT. PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. PATCHY BLOWING SNOW COULD SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...SOME POCKETS OF FREEZING RAIN MAY BE POSSIBLE DURING THE DAY ON WEDNESDAY. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... MONITOR THE LATEST FORECASTS FOR UPDATES ON THIS SITUATION. &&