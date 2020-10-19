GREAT FALLS — An arrest was made on Friday night after an attempted robbery on 2nd Avenue.
Bo Valenzuela was charged with robbery, aggravated burglary, and two counts of criminal possession.
At about 10:12pm on Friday evening, Valenzuela and two other men, armed with a bat and bear spray, stole about $200-300 in cash.
While the other two men escaped, Valenzuela was being held to the ground when police arrived, and police found about .5 grams of methamphetamine on him.
Valenzuela has no prior drug convictions, and is being held on $15,000 bond.