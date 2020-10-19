GREAT FALLS — A Great Falls man is now being charged with four felony counts of tampering with evidence.
William Outten was previously arrested after a Sept. 7 incident on burglary and theft charges, and has now been cited for making multiple calls from jail in an attempt to have evidence destroyed.
Outten made three phone calls on Sept. 24, and an additional call on Oct. 6, in which he directed both his mother and grandmother to dispose of various items prior to a search warrant being carried out on his home.
Outten was already on probation for theft and possession of explosives related to a large theft in 2018, in which he was cited for stealing a Fourth of July city fireworks display.
Bond in the case has been set at $2,000.