GREAT FALLS, Mont. – A man allegedly held a woman against her will at the Plaza Motel in Great Falls Tuesday.
Charging documents said a woman, referred to as CKB in the documents, and her boyfriend traveled from Browning to visit Breezy Kittson who had $10,000 in cash and cashier checks at the time.
CKB, her boyfriend and Kittson were in the boyfriend's vehicle at one point before Kittson was brought back to his motel room before Kittson noticed his $10,000 was missing and requested CKB and her boyfriend come back.
Documents allege Kittson would not let CKB, CKB's boyfriend, SRG, nor another woman named Kristy leave the motel until the money was returned.
Kittson allegedly tugged CKB's and Kristy's hair over and over again, slapped their faces, put a hammer to their heads and threatened them with a box cutter, making it sound like he would kill them unless they handed the money to him.
An officer spoke with CKB, Kittson and SRG, another person at the incident, documents saying the officer found out CKB might have taken Kittson's money.
Documents said Kittson confessed he did those things and said it's likely they felt they could not leave because of his actions.
Kittson is charged with aggravated kidnapping and assault with a weapon.