GREAT FALLS — Police were dispatched shortly after 7:30pm Saturday night to a domestic disturbance on 18th Street.
Nicholas Starry was charged with strangling his partner, according to a police affidavit. The two had been drinking when Starry began to get physical with her.
After pinning her to the bed, Starry grabbed her from behind and wrapped his arm around her neck as she tried to run out of the bedroom. She was eventually able to escape to the bathroom, where she dialed 911.
Starry is being held on $5,000 bond, and has been ordered to stay at least 1500 feet away from the victim and have no contact with her. He is also required to comply with active alcohol monitoring due to the role it may have played in the incident. Starry had no prior convictions.