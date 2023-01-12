GREAT FALLS, Mont. - A Great Falls man is accused of deliberate homicide after calling emergency services to report a disturbance and a body laying in his yard.
An affidavit details how on Jan. 5, Raymond Durham called 9-1-1, reporting that people were fighting outside his residence on 2nd Ave. South.
Durham said he heard fighting outside his house, and that there was a person lying on the ground.
When asked if the people involved were still around, Durham said he did not know, and that he heard a lot of commotion and a big “boom” before looking out and seeing his motorcycle lying on the ground as well as a man on the ground.
Durham reportedly said he thought the “boom” was someone trying to kick in his door.
On the scene, Great Falls police officers saw a deceased man lying outside in the yard with graffiti sprayed over the body and onto the home.
Documents say Durham told officers he did not know the man, and that it sounded like two men and a woman were involved in the disturbance.
Law enforcement asked to interview Durham at the Great Falls Police Department, and he agreed.
During the interview, Durham told detectives he noticed his motorcycle was on the ground, and that when he went to check on it, he noticed the man in his yard.
Documents note Durham changed his story, claiming that he did not hear or see anything related to the disturbance he reported. He also said he did not know the man but believed he was intoxicated.
Another interview was conducted with a witness who said Durham and the deceased man knew each other, and without being asked, stated, “I can’t believe Charlie shot him.”
A second witness told detectives that she was at Durham’s residence that morning, and that Durham asked her to hand him his firearm and indicating he wanted it closer to him as he believed someone may try to shoot him.
A search warrant for Durham’s residence was applied for and granted, with the search finding a Springfield XD9 9mm pistol inside a bag of potting soil.
An autopsy of the victim found he had suffered a gunshot wound to the top portion of his head, and the bullet was recovered from his right lung.
The manner of the victim’s death was determined to be homicide.
According to documents, police served a search warrant on Durham’s residence and found a gun buried in a bag of potting soil.
The affidavit says the gun and bullets were sent for testing. It was determined that the bullet found in the murder victim was fired from the gun found in Durham’s home, and the suspect’s DNA was also found on the gun.
At that point, Durham was taken into custody on a warrant for being in possession of a firearm in violation of the conditions of his release.
On Jan. 10, Durham placed a call from a recorded line at the Cascade County Detention Center, where he discussed the situation.
Documents say Durham asked if the victim was dead, and the person he called said he was and spoke about the gunshot wound that the victim suffered.
The other person then asked Durham if he knew the victim, and Durham said he did not.
Raymond Charlie Durham has now been charged with deliberate homicide.
