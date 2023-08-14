GREAT FALLS, Mont. - The FBI conducted court-authorized activity at a Great Falls residence late Sunday evening into early Monday morning near the corner of 7th Ave. N and 7th Street.
Neighbors say it all started just before midnight.
"It was around 11:30 I heard a loud bang. And after that glass breaking and a lot of screaming and yelling," said Angel Gonzales, a Great Falls resident.
Gonzales and other neighbors say they heard and saw flashbangs being used and the FBI Swat Team breaking down the door of the house.
"FBI being involved in anything obviously is going to set your hairs on a little bit in your neighborhood because you have no idea. We didn't know anything crazy going on or anything around here. So, yeah, it was kind of freaky with coming out and seeing that many of them. I mean, there were at least 30 or 35 of them out there," said Great Falls resident, Michael Gregg.
The man who was arrested is 55-year-old Paul J. Valenzuela.
He appeared in federal court on Monday on charges of making threats to a federal agent and illegal possession of firearms after law enforcement officers arrested him.
His initial appearance was on a criminal complaint charging him with threats to a federal official and felon in possession of a firearm.
The government alleged in court documents that Valenzuela, who has felony convictions, illegally possessed a firearm, and that on August 7th, he made threats to an FBI officer in text messages in which he refers to having access to firearms and stated, “Shoot at me I shoot back.”
If convicted, Valenzuela faces a maximum of 15 years in prison, a $250,000 fine, and three years of supervised release.
Valenzuela was detained pending further proceedings.
A criminal complaint is only an accusation, and a defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.
