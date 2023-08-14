GREAT FALLS, MT- A Great Falls man appeared in federal court on Monday on charges of making threats to a federal agent and illegal possession of firearms after law enforcement officers arrested him earlier in the day.
55-year-old Paul J. Valenzuela appeared for an initial appearance on a criminal complaint charging him with threats to a federal official and felon in possession of a firearm.
If convicted, Valenzuela faces a maximum of 15 years in prison, a $250,000 fine, and three years of supervised release.
Valenzuela was detained pending further proceedings.
The government alleged in court documents that Valenzuela, who has felony convictions, illegally possessed a firearm, and that on August 7th, he made threats to an FBI officer in text messages in which he refers to having access to firearms and stated, “Shoot at me I shoot back.”
A criminal complaint is only an accusation, and a defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.
