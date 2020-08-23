GREAT FALLS- A 69-year-old man from Great Falls died while floating the Missouri River Saturday.
Cascade County Sheriff Jesse Slaughter says Cleve Jeffery Loney and others were floating the Missouri River between Pruitt Creek and Pelican Point when his kayak tipped in some rapids, causing him to fall out and into the river.
Loney was last seen trying to stay above the surface before going back underwater.
The incident was seen by Loney’s wife, who called 9-1-1.
Loney was later found by a fisherman near Pelican Point.
Slaughter says the cause of death is drowning, and the manner of death is an accident.