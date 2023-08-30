Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph, with gusts up to 60 mph. * WHERE...Cascade County below 5000ft and Judith Basin County and Judith Gap. * WHEN...Until Noon MDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...High winds may move loose debris and unsecured items. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind. &&