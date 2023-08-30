Great Falls, Mont. - A Great Falls man admitted Wednesday that he made a false statement about his five years of methamphetamine use when he attempted to purchase a gun from a firearms dealer.
Joshua Raymond Suave was allegedly waving a gun in the air while walking in the middle of the street near a gas station in April 2022 in Great Falls, and officers subsequently found Suave in the gas station's restroom, ordered him out and seized a .40-caliber semi-automatic pistol from his waistband.
Suave has stated he first tried to buy a pistol at Scheels, but, after the purchase was delayed, he contacted someone else who could buy him the same gun.
35-year-old Sauve has pleaded guilty to making a false statement during a firearm transaction. Sauve faces a maximum of 10 years in prison, a fine of $250,000 and supervised release for three years, according to the release from the U.S. Attorney's Office.
He has acknowledged that he had used meth for the last five years. Despite Scheels not allowing Suave to buy the pistol, Suave's statement could have influenced Scheels into believing that the firearm could be lawfully sold to him.
Thus, investigators determined that Suave knowingly made a false statement when he checked the box on the ATF purchase form indicating that he was not an unlawful user of a controlled substance.
The court set sentencing for Jan. 24, 2024. Sauve will be detained in the meantime.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Jessica A. Betley is prosecuting the case, and Chief U.S. District Judge Brian M. Morris presided. the ATF and Great Falls Police Department have conducted the investigation.
