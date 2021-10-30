ULM, Mont. - A Great Falls man was killed in a crash on I-15 Friday morning.
Montana Highway Patrol (MHP) reports a Ford F-150 was driving on I-15 north when it gradually left the road and entered the median.
The driver overcorrected and the truck began to rotate before crossing both northbound lanes.
The truck then hit a guardrail and overturned multiple times before coming to a rest on its roof.
MHP says the driver, a 58-year-old man, was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash and was transported to Benefis. He later succumbed to his injuries.
Drugs are a suspected factor in the crash.