GREAT FALLS, Mont. - A Great Falls man’s heart helped save a life and made history as the first donation-after-circulatory-death (DCD) heart transplant in the Pacific Northwest.
Michael Needham of Great Falls wasn’t registered as an organ donor, but his mother and sister made the decision on his behalf after saving him proved impossible, Benefis said.
The decision saved 48-year-old Ryan Stovall’s life after he discovered his lungs were full of blood.
“It was a definite shock,” Stovall said. “Out of nowhere, my heart had stopped pumping properly. Within a few hours, it quit because of a massive heart attack. My doctors didn't expect that I would last even another month on the transplant list.”
The Benefis organ donation team and LifeCenter Northwest, the organ procurement organization for the region, teamed up for the transplant.
Stovall has since been recovering well, and is grateful for all Needham and his family, Benefis, and the transplant team made possible for him.
According to Benefis, for decades, only donor hearts from patients who experienced brain death have been transplanted. Hearts from patients who experienced circulatory death were deemed less predictable in terms of their long-term viability
"This incredible advancement in technology and life-saving donation would not have been possible without the donor, his family, and Benefis Health System," said Mallory Wood, senior hospital development program manager at LifeCenter Northwest.
