GREAT FALLS, Mont. - A 29-year-old Great Falls man was sentenced Thursday for sexually exploiting a minor girl in Pennsylvania.
A release from the Department of Justice says Andrew Donovan Carter pleaded guilty in August to sexual exploitation of a child.
The DOJ said a state probation officer for Andrew Donovan Carter was contacted in August 2020 by a Pennsylvania law enforcement agency regarding Carter using social media to engage in sexually explicit communications with a 14-year-old girl.
Assistance from the Great Falls Police Department was requested by the probation officer.
According to the DOJ, court documents say the girl told investigators she met a boy she believed to be 16-years-old, who communicated with her online and asked that she send him nude photos of herself. The supposed 16-year-old boy was Carter.
The girl reportedly took sexually explicit photos of herself and sent them to Carter using a cell phone.
The two communicated for about a year, texting each other almost daily with Carter reportedly requesting sexually explicit images of the girl.
During an interview with Carter, agents learned he was also having similar communications with another child who was about 10-years-old.
Andrew Donovan Carter has been sentenced to 25 years in prison followed by 20 years of supervised release.