GREAT FALLS - With four days left to go before Montana’s Stay-at-Home order expires, city and health officials say they’re looking at ways to potentially reopen the Electric City and Cascade County.
While specific plans on the local level depend on upcoming directions from Gov. Steve Bullock, Great Falls Mayor Bob Kelly said he’s sending a letter to the governor.
With guidance from local stockholders, Kelly has a few recommendations in mind, asking Gov. Bullock to consider the needs of different workplaces and industries in his directives since some may have a tougher time reopening.
“It may be difficult to do a ‘one sizes fits all’ for opening,” said Kelly.
While the money from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, or CARES, will pay for COVID-19-related expenses, Kelly said it doesn’t recover lost revenue for small businesses looking to re-launch in cities and counties across the state.
”I think that’s critical that [businesses] are going to have the expenses they’ll need to reopen with, if in fact they can reopen,” said Kelly, “and that’s everything from a small hand sanitizer to potential plexiglass things, to the opportunity to communicate effectively to their customers and clients that they’re back open for business. So I think there’s money to be spent there.”
On the county level, pending specific state guidelines, Health Officer Trisha Gardner with the City-County Health Department recommends taking a careful approach to avoid a possible second wave of coronavirus cases.
”Opening everything back up at once would not be advised. If we do that, we’re just going to have everybody congregate again and big flair ups of the virus,” said Gardner.
Whenever the reopening process begins, the mayor wants to remind everyone in the community to maintain the safety precautions they’ve taken so far, and not let their guards down just yet.
“We cannot forget about the discipline that got us to this safer place,” said Kelly, referring to efforts like social distancing, wearing personal protective gear and keeping up good hygiene.
Gov. Bullock’s expected to give more specific details on his plan later this week.