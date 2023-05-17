Methamphetamine - WikiMedia
News release from the U.S. Attorney's Office, District of Montana

GREAT FALLS — A Great Falls man who admitted to selling methamphetamine to an undercover officer was sentenced today to five years and eight months in prison, to be followed by four years of supervised release, U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich said.

John Robert Terry, 38, pleaded guilty in December 2022 to possession with intent to distribute meth.

Chief U.S. District Judge Brian M. Morris presided.

The government alleged in court documents that in early 2020, law enforcement learned Terry was dealing meth in Great Falls. Witnesses told agents that they bought meth from Terry and that he kept firearms near where he stored meth at his house. Law enforcement conducted five controlled purchases of meth from Terry and found him in possession of meth during a stop of his vehicle because he had outstanding warrants.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Jessica A. Betley prosecuted the case. The FBI, Great Falls Police Department, Cascade County Sheriff’s Office, Drug Enforcement Administration and Russell Country Drug Task Force conducted the investigation.

