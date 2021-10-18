GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Great Falls Montana Tourism is moving to a new location, 15 Overlook Drive (Flag Hill).
And they're looking for you to transform their new office space into something magical that showcases the Electric City.
"People are coming here to Great Falls to experience Great Falls," said Marisela Hazzard, content director for Great Falls Montana Tourism.
"You get access to outdoors, art, and entertainment at your fingertips. And most people travel large distances to experience that. You get to live in the heart of it," said Rebecca Engum, executive director for Great Falls Montana Tourism.
As the third largest town in Montana, Great Falls is the Treasure State's basecamp for art and adventure.
So, at their new location they want a feature wall designed by a local Great Falls artist to connect people to the city.
"It is such an important way to connect with people besides showing them a piece of paper that's a brochure say hey here are the museum hours go enjoy it there. It gets them excited to actually go and connect them with our community," said Hazzard.
The wall is approximately 8ft wide and more than 10 feet tall.
While the project doesn't have to cover the entire wall, it should be at least 8x8.
Hazzard tells us you don't have to stick with one medium, it can also be interactive.
Applications are due by Oct. 21 at midnight and you can apply here.
Once construction is complete, the new location will host all of Great Falls Montana Tourism's operations including a podcast studio, offices, and the reception area where the local art will be featured.
"You may have been in Great Falls for 20 years, maybe you grew up and moved back. But I can definitely tell you if you're looking to experience Great Falls from a visitors standpoint, you'd be amazed at what's here," said Engum.