GREAT FALLS, Mont. - A motorcyclist was killed after hitting a calf near Great Falls early Tuesday morning.
Montana Highway Patrol reports the motorcyclist was eastbound on McIver Rd. when he hit a calf in the road.
The driver lost control of the motorcycle and it overturned onto its right side before skidding across the westbound lane and into a ditch.
The motorcyclist, a 31-year-old Great Falls man was taken to Benefis where he later succumbed to his injuries. He was reportedly not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.
According to MHP, alcohol, drugs and speed are all suspected factors in the crash.
