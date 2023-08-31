Vault police light image

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - A motorcyclist was killed after hitting a calf near Great Falls early Tuesday morning.

Montana Highway Patrol reports the motorcyclist was eastbound on McIver Rd. when he hit a calf in the road.

The driver lost control of the motorcycle and it overturned onto its right side before skidding across the westbound lane and into a ditch.

The motorcyclist, a 31-year-old Great Falls man was taken to Benefis where he later succumbed to his injuries. He was reportedly not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

According to MHP, alcohol, drugs and speed are all suspected factors in the crash.

