GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Due to the recent surge in COVID-19 cases, the Great Falls Municipal Court will be closed, effective immediately.
City officials say all open court sessions will be closed and will reopen Monday, Nov. 30. All hearings and trials will be continued by the court to a later date, and notices will be mailed. Upon opening, all processes will resume, including warrants being issued for failure to appear, failure to pay, and/or failure to comply.
To request additional time on any matter, officials say a motion must be filed via the city court e-mail (citycourt@greatfallsmt.net). Failure to do so may result in a warrant being issued upon the court's reopening. Any warrants already issued will remain active until an appearance is made.
During the closure, fine/restitution payments can be made online at citypayusa.com (choose Great Falls Municipal Court). Payments that are mailed in will not be processed until court staff return to the office on Nov. 30.
For further assistance, you can contact the court at citycourt@greatfallsmt.net or leave a voicemail at (406) 771-1380. Court staff will be checking messages and returning calls during the closure.