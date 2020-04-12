CASCADE COUNTY - As businesses continue to adapt and adjust to the ever-changing coronavirus pandemic, a music school in downtown Great Falls went digital to safely teach its students, while sticking to state orders and healthcare guidelines.
While their doors are closed, the Bass Clef School of Music and Fine Arts now hosts its classes, including dance lessons, through Skype, Zoom and social media.
However, if online learning isn’t your cup of tea, the school says students can do make-up classes during summer break, depending on the situation.
Staff will continue reaching out to students and families to plan out their schedules, while the school remains closed throughout the stay at home order.