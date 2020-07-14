Neighbors near Lincoln Elementary came together to lend a helping hand Tuesday.
Students from the University of Providence, local teenagers, and older neighbors were concerned for the elderly homeowner. They knew the job was too much for one person, so they grabbed some gear and went to work.
"For several years our neighbor I think has been overwhelmed with his yard. We thought if we offered to help maybe he would take us up on it and he did. So here we are, we're trying to straighten his life out a little bit," said neighbor Helen Beckley.
She says the homeowner went into surgery today, so they decided to spend their quarantine tidying up.
Neighbor Al Maflin describes the yard, "You should've seen what the place looked like before we got in there and got it cleaned up. Worse than I've ever seen."
"This has been piled up for years and I've noticed it and I feel really bad, and I just want to help them. I'm sure he's stressed out. When it's been piled up there for years you don't want to do it but you have to," said neighbor Claire Kadner.
They decided to act on compassion, spending their quarantine "day off" cutting down trees, mowing the grass, picking up trash and branches. Together they filled up more than a trailer's worth of brush to head to the dump.
"I got to rake, cut some tree branches away and actually find a sidewalk that's in the middle of the yard," said Helen's daughter-in-law Bianca Beckley.
They say pitching in is the right thing to do, especially during these tough times.
"We do help each other a lot and stick together," said Kadner.