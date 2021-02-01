Great Falls now accepting COVID-19 grant applications

GREAT FALLS- In response to the coronavirus pandemic, the city is now accepting applications for its Community Development Block Grant.
Thanks to the Cares Act, the city was able to receive $475,515 to help agencies and individuals get back on their feet.
The money will be used for public service and economic development activities to serve low-income areas.
20% of total funds will go toward administrative costs and the remaining amount will be divided evenly between economic development and public service.
All applications will include a scoring criteria which will determine whether or not the grant is accepted.
"The scoring criteria goes directly off of the section of program description, the need for the program and the funds as it relates to coronavirus, project management which is basically their ability to be able to carry out the project, their readiness to proceed meaning they're ready to actually implement the project as soon as they receive the funding," says Tonya Shumaker, administrator for CDBG.
CDBG is requiring at least a $10,000 request from agencies.
Shumaker hopes they can fill each request, but she says they could run into a few issues.
"There is a potential that we could have more requests than what we are funding for that we could do partial awards and not do full awards. Or there's also the potential that some of them, if we have too many requests, that we won't be able to fund all of them. But they could potentially re-apply if we do receive further funding down the road for it."
The deadline for all applications is February 26th at 4 pm.