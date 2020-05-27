Fire trucks, fancy cars, even a police escort led the way through Muriel Moretti's Great Falls neighborhood Wednesday night to celebrate her hard work as a Registered Nurse for exactly 50 years.
“It's kind of a good way to celebrate since we can't do any partying with our friends. This is a good alternative,” said Moretti.
Friends, family, and colleagues –saying congrats from afar while social distancing.
“I always wanted to be a nurse I had no other ambitions and I went to a 3 year diploma program in Lewiston, Maine, my hometown and I worked in 5 different states, been here the longest, and have enjoyed every day.”
During the entire parade Muriel was wearing the same cap she receive 50 years ago in nursing school. She explains how the global pandemic helped her choose retirement, “I didn't work for 8 weeks so it was kind of like a preliminary test in what retirement was gonna be like. I decided you know what; this is the perfect time to retire and why not retire on the day of my 50th year of graduating from nursing school? The staff was great to work with. Great friends, I've made great friends and they're the ones I'm gonna miss.”
Mayor Bob Kelly even declared May 27th as ‘Muriel Moretti Day.’
“It means a lot, tears yeah. My husband got behind that unbeknownst to me and he made me cry.”
Muriel and her husband hope to plan a cruise once it's safe to vacation once again.
From all of us here at Montana Right Now, thank you so much for all of your hard work Muriel. We wish you a happy retirement.