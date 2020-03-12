GREAT FALLS - Some nursing homes are taking precautions of their own against COVID-19, or Coronavirus, by removing regular visiting hours to limit the risk of a potential spread.
Park Place Healthcare Center started the policy at 5:00 pm Thursday, deciding to go into lockdown out of safety concerns for their residents. Moving forward, only essential visits are allowed, including staff and checkups from medical professionals.
Even then, Ashley Coates, Park Place’s infection control coordinator, said nursing home workers will have to wash their hands, get a temperature check and go through health screenings everyday to look out for potential symptoms.
Older adults are typically more at risk of getting serious illnesses from the virus, according to the CDC. Since many nursing home residents fall in that age group, Coates said the new policies are needed to protect them.
"We hate to do this because we want everybody to see their loved ones, because you do see a difference in those residents when they see their family members,” said Coates. “But unfortunately we don't know where they're coming from and who they've been in contact with, if they've travelled."
In the meantime, Park Place is working with county and state health officials to come up with a response plan, just in case the coronavirus reaches the nursing home.
According to DPHHS Public Information Officer Jon Ebelt, the Centers for Medicaid and Medicare Services (CMS) is sending out health care memorandums to nursing homes like Park Place to serve as guidelines for facilities in preventing and controlling the spread of Coronavirus.
There's no timeline on when these new policies could end as staff keep an eye on the latest updates around the coronavirus. Right now, we know of one other nursing home in the area, the Missouri River Center, that is enacting similar policies. In an emailed statement to Montana Right Now, Missouri River Center Spokesperson Lori Mayer said the following:
“Since the outbreak began in China, our management team, clinical leadership and Chief Medical Officer have been meeting regularly to address current concerns about an outbreak of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the United States, and the possibility of this impacting our Center. We are currently receiving regular updates on the latest admission screening guidelines and infection control protocols. Everything we are doing is in collaboration with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Departments of Public Health. At this time, we have also enhanced employee and patient screenings and precautions, and are limiting visitors.”