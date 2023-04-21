GREAT FALLS, Mont. - The Great Falls Police Department (GFPD) is recognizing an officer who helped save the life of a community member.
Senior Police Officer Alex Vance was the first one on the scene of an unresponsive person.
GFPD says Vance delivered CPR compressions to the individual until paramedics from Great Falls Fire Rescue arrived and took over.
By the time they were ready to transport the patient to the hospital the person was alert and speaking.
“We are grateful for the lifesaving measures provided by Vance, and everyone involved,” GFPD said.
