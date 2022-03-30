GREAT FALLS, Mont. - As many are gearing up to run in the 42nd Ice Breaker Road Race, Park and Recreation is looking for volunteers to help out.
In addition to Park and Recreation staff, around 100 volunteers are needed to help host the race.
Volunteers will get a long sleeve Ice Breaker t-shirt, and will receive lunch the day of the race.
If you are interested in volunteering, you can sign up online here. Those with questions about volunteering can contact the Park and Recreation office at 406-771-1265.
More information on the Ice Breaker can be found on the Ice Breaker website here.
