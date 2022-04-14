GREAT FALLS, Mont. - The City of Great Falls Parks and Recreation Department is putting waterfowl back into the Gibson Pond Monday morning due to current weather conditions.
The City of Great Falls said in a release families with children are welcome to attend the event that begins at 10:30 a.m.
During winter, parks and rec. staff take care of waterfowl at their indoor location at the north end of Gibson Park.
Staff will be feeding the waterfowl every day once they are released back into the pond.
The event is weather dependent.
