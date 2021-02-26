Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON MST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches are expected, with locally higher amounts possible. * WHERE...Portions of central and north central Montana. * WHEN...From 8 PM this evening to noon MST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions and reduced visibility PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&