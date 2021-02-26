GREAT FALLS, Mont. - The City of Great Falls Parks and Recreation Department will reopen the administration office to the public in March.
Masks will still be required in the office, however, the office will be resuming normal operating hours starting March, 1.
A release from the City of Great Falls says the Parks and Recreation Department administration office was initially closed in line with the recommendation of the City-County Health Department and other city offices in November of 2020.
With the recent decline in COVID-19 cases in Cascade County, the City of Great Falls Park and Recreation Department will be reopening the administration office to the public.