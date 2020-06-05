In the midst of protests and unrest across the country, we continue sharing the good with a special message from a Montana pastor.
Pastor Marcus Collins has lived in Great Falls with his family for 25 years. Full disclosure: he is the father of one of our reporters, Elijah Collins. And as a black man living in a predominantly white state, he’s sharing his thoughts on the past week, and a message of hope for the future.
“Me personally when I first saw the news, I was frustrated. I had moved beyond anger and hurt because it felt like I was watching a movie I had seen time and time again and you know how it’s going to end.”
During a zoom call yesterday afternoon, Pastor Collins and I talked about everything from the riots and looting happening across the country, to his own experiences as a black man living in Montana… which comes with its own set of challenges for residents of all races.
“Being here in Montana, the greatest temptation we have is to not do anything because we’re a little more isolated,” says Pastor Collins, who works at the AT Worship Temple Church in Great Falls.
With that said, Pastor Collins encourages everyone, including white people, to listen.
“Without listening to someone from the black community, it’s like having a funeral for one of our relatives without asking us how we want it to go.”
“This is about black people, but it’s not just concerning black people, it’s concerning humanity.”
While the killing of unarmed black men is not a new phenomenon, Pastor Collins says this time does feel different. He called it a “shift” in the nation, and in our mindset. And in the midst of fear, confusion and unrest in what has turned out to be a tumultuous year, Pastor Collins urges Montanans to keep perspective, and keep faith.
“I don’t know if a pastor is supposed to say this but this sucks… There’s still great things happening in the world. I know we say so many people have died of Coronavirus but look at how many people have not. It’s a bloody battle but we’re still winning. There are people who are still mourning the loss of their loved ones of a virus that we don’t even have a vaccine for yet, and then this happens. There is no black answer to this, there is no white answer to this. There’s a God answer to this.”
The AT Worship Temple Church will be holding a forum in conjunction with other churches around town to talk about these many issues. That’s going to be on June 11th at 7PM. Make sure to check out their website here for more details as we get closer.