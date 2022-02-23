GREAT FALLS, Mont. - We have been following up on recent crime activity in Great Falls after bringing you reports of a murder-suicide, residential shooting, and a homicide investigation.
We spoke with the Great Falls Police Department (GFPD) Wednesday, and they sent us a statement saying, "There has been several recent incidents of concern, but there is no information any of the incidents are related."
The Cascade County Sheriff's Office continues to investigate a homicide just east of town, but they have not released any new information.
GFPD is continuing to investigate a residential shooing from earlier this week as well.
"We do have a person of interest we are attempting to locate regarding the recent shooting on 16th Ave. South. There are several agencies currently working to locate this individual. The incident was confined to a residence where we believe all parties knew each other, so at this point, we do not believe there is a public safety concern," said Lt. Tony Munkres with GFPD.
Right now no further information is being released.
Munkres went on to say, "As far as crime in Great Falls, be aware of your surroundings, secure your belongings, do not leave the keys in your vehicle, do not leave firearms in your vehicle, and report anything suspicious to the police."
