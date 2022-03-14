GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Over the weekend, Montana Right Now heard reports of a potential shooting at the Alumni Club.
We reached out to the Great Falls Police Department who did confirm that a weapon was shot from a vehicle.
According to their crime mapping software, there was a criminal endangerment incident.
According to Captain Doug Otto, it started inside the Alumni Club as a verbal/physical fight.
He says a vehicle was involved in the shooting of a weapon.
Right now the vehicle is impounded and police are looking for more evidence.
Otto also says there were no injuries because of this incident.
We are working with GFPD to get more information on this story and will update this article when we do.
