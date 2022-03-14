GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Great Falls Police Department confirm that a weapon was shot from a vehicle at the Alumni Club over the weekend.
It happened at 1:47 A.M. on Saturday, March 12.
According to Captain Doug Otto, it started inside the Alumni Club as a verbal/physical fight and int he middle of it all, shots were fired from the parking lot.
Right now the vehicle is impounded and police are looking for more evidence.
Otto also says there were no injuries because of this incident but three people were cited for disorderly conduct for the fight.
Right now, no one has been charged for the discharge of the weapon, and police are asking for your help in finding more information; posting on Facebook: If you were at the Alumni Club Saturday night, and witnessed any part of this incident, please send us a private message here, or call 406-455-8408. Tipsters may remain anonymous.
"We work with, there are people around the bar itself that call when there's problems brewing. We get the information and try to follow up, we do try to patrol that on a heavy basis. But it's kind of been sporadic that we've had calls to it. But there has been a history of calls there in the past," said Otto.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.