GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Heated conversations are happening between the Great Falls community, business owners and the city continue after a local church opened up its property to the downtown homeless population.
We've been following this conversation for months, and we were able to sit down with the Great Falls Police Department (GFPD) to get their perspective.
The one thing the church has been communicating with people is that if you see something happen, call the police.
However, community members on social media continually say the police don't do anything.
Well, GFPD tells me that when people call to report something, they are either gone when they get there or they don't want to go on the record.
"If we don't have a name or a witness, then we don't really have somebody that observed the crime. And if we don't have somebody that observed the crime, it's kind of hard to say we have a crime that took place," said senior police officer, Jacob Smith.
Smith says that even though this group is homeless, they're still people.
And as the downtown officer, he makes sure to check on them to make sure they are okay and talks to them about what resources are available.
"But if they break the law, I'm still going to handle that accordingly and issue citations... So, it's kind of a stern approach but I understand that they're still people and they have those things going on," said Smith.
GFPD says if you witness a crime and you want it handled appropriately, you need to leave your name and contact information with them so they can investigate it.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.