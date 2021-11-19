GREAT FALLS, Mont. - The Great Falls Police Department sent a release Friday after an alleged student against student threat prompted an investigation.
On Thursday, administration at Great Falls High School and the Great Falls Police Department (GFPD) learned of a possible student against student threat of violence involving a firearm GFPD reports.
The initial threat was reportedly not clear on who was involved or where the threat was to take place, however, the GFPD School Resource Officer assigned to the high school along with school administration immediately began an investigation.
The investigation continued after school Thursday, and the GFPD and Great Falls Public Schools (GFPS) Team were able to determine the threat to be, “completely unfounded.”
GFPD says the threat was found to have stemmed from a prior disturbance, student-on-student, and no threats involving a firearm were substantiated.
“Safety of all students and staff is always a top priority for GFPS administrators and the GFPD. Any threats involving students, staff, or GFPS, in general, are investigated with all necessary resources and efforts,” GFPD wrote in a release. “Even though the initial complaint was unfounded, the GFPD SRO requested additional GFPD uniformed presence at Great Falls High School on the morning of Friday, November 21st, 2021.”
Parents, students and interested parties are being asked by GFPD and GFPS to always obtain their information directly from factual sources, specifically from the police department or GFPS.
GFPD went on to say they and the schools will always notify students, staff and parents if there are legitimate and immediate threats.
People are told to not rely on social media to report information and to report it directly to the police or GFPS and to rely on GFPD, GFPS, the school district’s website and local media outlets for future information.