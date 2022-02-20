GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Detectives from the Great Falls Police Department (GFPD) are investigating after a man was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound.
Great Falls Police responded to a residence on 16th Ave. South Sunday around 7:20 am.
The victim was taken to the hospital with at least one gunshot wound.
At this time a person of interest has been identified, but not yet located.
GFPD is not yet releasing the names of the involved parties or the condition of the victim.
Anyone with information they believe to be related to this incident is asked to contact Detective Munkres at 406-781-8909 and leave a message.
You may also leave a tip online here.
