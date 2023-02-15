GREAT FALLS, Mont. - A detective with the Great Falls Police Department (GFPD) is asking for the public’s help with a reported serious assault that happened on Central Ave.
The incident reportedly happened around 1:45 am on Feb. 5 in the 500 block of Central Ave., and according to GFPD, surveillance footage shows multiple people involved in an altercation in the street.
Law enforcement is seeking information from anyone who was involved, or who may have witnessed the incident.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Perkins at 406-455-8520, leave GFPD a private message on their Facebook here, or submit an anonymous tip via WWW.P3TIPS.COM
