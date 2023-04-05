GREAT FALLS, Mont. - If you were almost hit by a white GMC Sierra pick-up, Great Falls police want to hear from you.
The GMC was stolen around 3:05 pm Monday from a home in the 1400 block of 11th Ave S.
Officers located the truck near 23rd St and 9th Ave S. and attempted a traffic stop and the driver, identified as Geneva Lamere, fled. Officers did not pursue.
Around 3:10 pm, Lamere caused a crash and the vehicle rolled onto its side near 26th St. and 11th Ave. S.
Lamere was trapped inside, and after being rescued, she was arrested for multiple charges related to this incident.
Geneva Lamere has been charged with 10 counts of criminal endangerment, failure to obey red traffic signal, fleeing from or eluding a peace officer, driving while suspended/revoked, improper passing, driving under the influence, criminal possession of dangerous drugs, theft and criminal trespass to vehicles.
Lamere’s bond is set at $100,625.
The Great Falls Police Department is asking anyone who feels they may have been put at risk of harm during the incident to contact Officer Smith at 406-781-8907 or send us a private message on their Facebook.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.