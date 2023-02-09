Great Falls PD looking for suspect who robbed a casino Thursday morning

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - The Great Falls Police Department (GFPD) is looking for a person who robbed the Double Down Casino on 6th St. NW early Thursday morning.
An officer was dispatched to the casino around 2:00 am to find the suspect had fled the area.
GFPD reports the suspect used what appeared to be a firearm in commission of the crime, and there were no injuries reported. The suspect stole an undisclosed amount of cash from the casino.
A photo of the suspect has been shared in hopes the public can help in identifying them.
The suspect was also possibly in the area for a period of time prior to the robbery, and someone may have witnessed the suspect’s movements, GFPD said.
At this time, it is unknown if the robbery was related to the robbery on Feb. 5, but law enforcement are investigating that possibility.
If anyone has information regarding this robbery, they can contact Detective Eric Munkres at 406-455-8509, send a private message to the GFPD Facebook page, contact Crimestoppers, or by logging on to P3TIPS.COM. Tipsters may remain anonymous.
