GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Several Great Falls community members were victims of fraudulent ATM withdrawals between June 3 and June 5.
The Great Falls Police Department (GFPD) is looking to identify further victims, and the suspect.
GFPD shared a photo of the suspect, asking anyone who recognizes the individual to call their non-emergency line at 406-455-8599 or send a private message to the GFPD Facebook here.
If you believe your account has been fraudulently accessed please report your suspicions to your bank/financial institution, then ask them to forward the information to GFPD.
According to GFPD, an investigation is active, and it is possible an ATM “skimmer” was unlawfully used to facilitate the fraudulent transactions.
People using an ATM or credit card are asked to take a look at the machine you will be using and make sure you cannot move or manipulate the card reader portion and that it appears to be a standard piece of the machine.
Any suspicious card readers should be reported to the GFPD.
