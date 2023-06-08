Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...North-central and portions of North-central Montana * WHEN...Through late Friday night. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Area creeks and streams are running high and could flood with more heavy rain. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - A weather system moving into the area from the southeast will bring moderate to heavy rainfall to the region, with a widespread 1 inch to 2 inches expected to fall through late Friday night. Embedded thunderstorms could also produce localized rainfall rates in excess of 1 to 2 inches per hour. With soils across much of the area already nearly saturated, these rainfall rates could lead to localized flash flooding. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. &&