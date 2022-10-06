GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Police are looking for information regarding reports of a gun being fired early Tuesday morning, and homes with several spots of damage in Great Falls.
Several calls came in regarding sounds of a gun being fired around 3:30 am on Oct. 4 in the vicinity of 3rd St. NW and the NW Bypass, the Great Falls Police Department (GFPD) reports.
Officers were sent to investigate, but found no one reporting injuries or any apparent property damage.
Later that morning, officers were dispatched to take a vandalism report at a residence in the 1500 block of 5th St. NW.
GFPD says the homeowner showed officers a hole in their exterior wall and a bullet that was found inside the residence.
After extending the investigation to include surrounding homes, several spots of damage were found that were likely caused by bullets.
In addition, a speed limit sign was found in the 200 block of 14th Ave NW that had been shot several times with bullet casings on the ground nearby.
GFPD released a video of a vehicle driving near the area, saying they would like to speak with the occupants who may have information about the incident.
Anyone with information or damaged property is asked to contact the Great Falls Police Department in any of these ways:
- CALL 406-455-8408
- DM the GFPD Facebook page
- ONLINE at WWW.P3TIPS.COM
- DOWNLOAD P3 Tips APP https://play.google.com/store/apps/details.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.