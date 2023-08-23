GREAT FALLS, Mont. - During an alcohol compliance check in Great Falls, 76% of businesses that were checked passed.
On Aug. 22, the Great Falls Police Department (GFPD) sent volunteers ages 19 or 20 to 38 businesses selling alcohol in the city.
Volunteers had a valid and legal ID or driver’s license, which was shown to every server or seller who asked to see them.
Of the 38 businesses checked, 29 passed, which GFPD says is a lower success rate compared to the last check in the fall of 2022, when 83% succeeded.
Employees who sold alcohol to the underage buyer were issued a citation for unlawful sales/transfer to a person under 21 years of age.
The following is a list of businesses that were checked by GFPD:
BUSINESSES IN VIOLATION
- Applebee’s –223 River Drive N.
- Cowboy’s Bar –311 3rdSt. NW
- 5 Cent Casino –211 NW Bypass
- Eagle Falls Golf Club –1025 25th St. N.
- Portage Supper Club –3725 2nd Ave. N.
- Conoco Noon’s –5600 3rd Ave. S.
- Snitz –619 Central Avenue
- Loaf and Jug –900 1st Ave. N.
- Bar S Lounge & Supper Club –5100 North Star Boulevard N
BUSINESSES FOUND IN COMPLIANCE
- Amigo Lounge–1200 7thSt. S.
- Holiday Casino –1200 10thAve. S.
- Magic Diamond Casino –701 10th Ave. S.
- Pizza Hut –1518 10thAve. S.
- Taco Treat –2025 10th Ave. S.
- Noon’s Sinclair –1300 12th Ave. S.
- Town Pump –700 10th Ave.S.
- Albertson’s –1414 3rd St. NW
- Heritage Inn / Max Sports Bar –1700 Fox Farm Rd.
- Maple Garden –5401 9th Ave. S.
- Pere’s Food Basket –2700 2nd Ave. N.
- Town Pump –1411 10th Ave. S.
- Bobo’s Casino –5603 9th Ave. S.
- Wal-Mart –5320 10thAve. S.
- Ike and Susan’s –3716 2nd Ave.N.
- Triple Play –1600 ½10th Ave. S.
- Palace Casino –626 10th Ave. S
- Super 1 Foods –3160 10th Ave. S.
- Noon’s Sinclair –3200 10th Ave. S.
- Dante’s –1325 8th Ave. N
- Elevation 3330 –410 Central Ave. Suite 201
- Elk’s Lodge –500 1st Ave. S.
- Wild Hare –518 Central Ave.
- Cenex Zip Trip –625 1st Ave. N.
- Cashout Casino –1308 10th Ave. S.
- Buffalo Nickel Casino –41 Division Rd.
- Town Pump –501 NW Bypass
- Lucky Lil’s Casino –1605 Fox Farm
