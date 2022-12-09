GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Great Falls police were called to Great Falls High School for a report of a student who was heard saying he had a weapon on him.
The incident was reported to a staff member, and the school resource officer was able to identify the student using video surveillance, the Great Falls Police Department (GFPD) reports.
The student who made the comment was located and eventually cited for Disorderly Conduct.
According to GFPD, there is no evidence the student was ever in possession of a weapon.
While law enforcement were responding to this incident, dispatch received a call threatening an active shooter incident was in progress at Great Falls High School.
As officers were still at the high school, the information was immediately investigated and dispelled.
GFPD Lt. Tony Munkres says the hoax call was in line with other calls made to other jurisdictions in Montana.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.