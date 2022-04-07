GREAT FALLS, Mont. - The Electric City has already seen five suspected overdoses, including two deaths, related to overdoses in the first five days of April the Great Falls Police Department (GFPD) reports.
According to GFPD, they and investigators with the Russell County Drug Task Force have seen an alarming number of overdoses and overdoses resulting in death.
From Jan. 1 through March 31 of this year, there were 28 suspected overdoses with one resulting in death GFPD said.
Narcan has reportedly been used 30 times in 2022 so far, and these incidents are only the ones that are known to law enforcement.
GFPD says the overdoses are the result of a significant increase in the number of fake Oxycodone pills in Cascade County.
Fake Oxycodone pills are small round pills shaded a light blue color and commonly have the markings “M” and “30” on opposing sides.
The police department says criminal drug networks are mass-producing fake Oxycodone pills in crude, unregulated labs, and that fake Oxycodone pills are pressed together using binding agents and varying amounts of Fentanyl.
“Because the amount of Fentanyl in these pills varies, users have no way of knowing the dosage they will receive. Fentanyl is an extremely powerful opioid, 100 times more potent than Morphine,” GFPD said. “It is important to know that a lethal dosage of fentanyl is just two milligrams, which is equivalent in size to a few grains of salt”
Common paraphernalia found with fake Oxycodone and opiate use include syringes, aluminum foil with dark trails, spoons with burn marks, and “snort tubes.”
According to GFPD, signs of an opioid overdose include unconsciousness or unresponsive, slowed or stopped breathing, snoring or gurgling sounds, cold or clammy skin, and discolored lips or fingernails.
If you encounter someone you suspect has overdosed, call 9-1-1 immediately, start CPR if needed, give Narcan if you have it, and after the person is breathing again, put them on their side in the recovery position.
Several addiction treatment resources are available for adults and youths and GFPD said more information about available resources and options can be found by searching for “Great Falls opioid addiction” on the internet.
To assist in combating the distribution of this or other illegal narcotics, you can contact the Russell Country Drug Task Force by calling 406-452-5818.
Tips may also be sent by private message to the GFPD Facebook page.
You can also provide anonymous tips online through the P3 Tip app, or by logging on to P3TIPS.COM.
Your phone number will not be made available to the investigator, and investigators can contact you through the app directly.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.