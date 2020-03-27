GREAT FALLS - The Maclean-Cameron Adoption Center in Great Falls is offering prospective pet owners a special adoption deal Friday before Governor Steve Bullock's stay-at-home order begins.
Adoptees can take home a cat for $10 or they can take home a dog for $25.
The adoption center is open during its regular hours, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday. Starting Saturday, they will close indefinitely due to Gov. Bullock's stay-at-home order.
The adoption center asks adoptees to complete an adoption application form before arriving to the center for efficiency purposes.
Visit Maclean-Cameron's website to see their animals up for adoption.