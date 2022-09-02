GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Police have arrested a teenage suspect after a stabbing at Chowen Springs Park in Great Falls.
The Great Falls Police Department (GFPD) says patrol officers and school resource officers responded to the park at 801 17th St. S around 2:00 pm Friday for a fight involving several juveniles.
One juvenile was stabbed and taken to the hospital. According to GFPD, they are in stable condition with non-life threatening injuries.
Law enforcement have arrested a 15-year-old suspect in connection with the incident.
No further information was released at this time
