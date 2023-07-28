GREAT FALLS, Mont. - A man confronted by officers near the Federal courthouse in Great Falls reportedly fled into the river.
The Great Falls Police Department (GFPD) reports that the man disappeared from view several times as officers on both sides of the river ordered him to comply.
Great Falls Fire Rescue helped GFPD take the man into custody using their boat.
A large police presence was seen along the Missouri River corridor from the 1st Ave. N bridge to the 9th St. bridge during the incident.
At this time, the man has a no bond probation and parole warrant.
GFPD reports the man will be remanded into the Cascade County Detention Center.
We will provide updates as more information becomes available.
