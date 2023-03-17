GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Law enforcement arrested two people who fled and were hiding behind Chief Joseph Elementary School in the Electric City Friday.
The Great Falls Police Department tells us the suspects were in a stolen car and took off on foot behind the school.
The individuals had felony warrants and were found hiding in the grass.
They were quickly arrested without any further problems.
Chief Joseph Elementary, East Middle School, Lewis and Clark Elementary and the Montana School For the Deaf and Blind all went into shelter in place as a precautionary measure.
This is a developing story, please check back for updates.
