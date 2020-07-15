Great Falls Police Department offers a new tool to locate crimes throughout the community

GREAT FALLS- The Great Falls Police Department is stepping up and adding a new tool to help keep their city safe. It’s called CrimeMapping.com and allows residents to see when and where a crime is reported.
They’ll also be able to see what types of crimes these officers are responding to and track crime trends.
The data is updated every 12 hours and will only focus on reports of criminal activity, meaning traffic stops, crashes, and other small incidents will not be added.
Here are thoughts from community members about this new tool.
Jim Zadick says, “I think more information is generally a good thing. If it’s information that backs the public, it's good for the public to know.”
Jerry Hall says, “In some ways, I think it could be beneficial, but to be honest we have a lot of other needs like overcrowding the jails and things like that.”
Christel Fleming says, “I think it would be really well to maybe put the citizens at ease. I really truly think that we can’t allow those kinds of things to know that knowledge scares us. “
Brandon McCafferty says, “I know that Great Falls does have a reputation of having a higher crime rate than many other areas in Montana, so, I think anything to improve awareness in the community is a good idea.”
If you’re interested in taking a look at the new tool it is available at https://www.crimemapping.com/