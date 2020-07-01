Great Falls Police Department says both crashes have been cleared.
GREAT FALLS- The Great Falls Police Department is responding to two crashes involving injuries.
The crashes are at 2nd Avenue South and 38th Street, and 2nd Avenue South and 14th Street.
You are asked to follow instructions of emergency personnel at the scenes, stay out of the way and use an alternate route.
GFPD says the injuries do not initially appear to be life-threatening.
According to Great Falls Fire Rescue, the crash at 2nd Avenue South and 14th Street is a rollover accident.